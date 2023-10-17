Rumour Mongering: Bayern Munich’s Musiala is Long-Term Liverpool Target

Over the past few weeks, there has been a revival of Leroy Sané to Liverpool chatter, with outlets like The Mirror suggesting Liverpool retain interest in the 27-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

For many, though, Sané’s age, with the player set to turn 28 before next summer, would seem to make this a case of a player whose window to join Liverpool has likely passed. And Germany’s SportBild seem to think similarly.

According to the German outlet, the Bayern Munich player Liverpool would really like to sign is 20-year-old Jamal Musiala, the Stuttgart-born attacking midfielder and winger who joined the Bavarians from Chelsea in 2019.

Having moved to England at the age of seven, Musiala spent time at Southampton and Chelsea before making the switch to Bayern Munich at the age of 16. As a result, he will be a domestically trained Bundesliga player.

Despite his young age, he has already made 133 first team appearances, including 47 in all competitions last season while scoring 16 goals and 16 assists and playing more than 3,000 minutes. His contract runs through 2026.

Add it up and, one suspects, Liverpool can be as interested as they want but there’s little realistic chance Musiala departs Bayern any time soon given he’s already a key player and will have two years on his contract next summer.