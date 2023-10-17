Rumoured Liverpool Sporting Director Target Max Eberl Wants Bayern Gig

With sporting director Jörg Schmadtke only signing on for one year, arriving at the club over the summer and helping to complete deals for Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch—with Alexis Mac Allister’s signing completed by his predecessor—there are questions around the future of the role at Liverpool.

Schmadtke signing on for a longer role remains possible, but over the past week much of the chatter has surrounded ex-RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl, who parted ways with his former club due to conflict arising from a belief within the club that he had his eye on a move to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in the mid-term.

Despite the speculation of heavy Bayern interest on the part of the 50-year-old, chatter had begun to link him with the Reds. According to Sky Germany, though, it seems his priority remains Bayern, with the German outlet suggesting he would hold off on joining another club while the Bavarians remain a potential option.

“The lack of commitment to the club leads us to this decision,” read Leipzig’s statement regarding the situation after they cut ties with Eberl back in September. “This happens completely independently of the squad change and the sporting results. We thank Max for the work he has done and wish him all the best for the future.”

One might imagine that whatever appeal Eberl might hold, that Bayern are his very obvious dream job—to the point of Leipzig parting ways with him after just ten months on the job and despite a belief he had filled the role well—are a significant red flag, and with that in mind we have serious doubts Liverpool would consider him.