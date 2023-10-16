Rumour Mongering: Arsenal Enter Into Race for Fluminense’s André

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool having secured the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but looking for more, attention turned to Fluminense 22-year-old André.

When a move couldn’t be agreed in the summer, Liverpool turned elsewhere, attempting to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia and then turning to Wataru Endo and reviving their interest in long-time target Ryan Gravenberch.

At the time, there were rumblings from the Reds it was a now or never situation. That if a deal couldn’t be done they would—as they quickly did—move on. In the land of transfer rumours, though, there’s no such thing as moving on.

As such, there have been rumblings of an Andre revival since. First in the September international break and now in the October one. And, for a little extra fun, the latest chatter has Arsenal arriving as competition.

With Arsenal Sporting Director Edu heading back to his homeland and visiting Fluminense, there’s talk out of London that it might have been with an eye to André—though the official line is he was there to view their training practices.

We can look forward to plenty of chatter in the coming weeks and months, then, about a potential transfer battle between the Reds and the Gunners. Even if it’s far from clear if the Reds are still interest and the Gunners now interested.

For our part and looking at Liverpool’s depth in midfield, with Jürgen Klopp having options two-deep across the board even with the injured Thiago yet to feature, we’re a touch skeptical that serious André interest currently exists.