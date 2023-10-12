Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Retain Interest in Gladbach’s Manu Koné

Over the summer months, one of the first names to seriously emerge as a potential transfer target to bolster Liverpool’s midfield was Borussia Mönchengladbach’s talented 22-year-old French six/eight hybrid Manu Koné.

Following a significant injury that ruled him out through the opening months of the season, though, Liverpool moved on, eventually bringing in Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch in addition to early signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to Bild’s Bayern specialist Christian Falk, though, Liverpool remain interested in the player, who has since returned to action and played twice for Gladbach, but whether he might be a January target isn’t hinted at.

The news is shared in the context of Bayern’s midfield needs, with the club having failed to sign João Palhinha from Fulham late in the summer window and currently exploring their options for January midfield reinforcements.

Koné is said to be one, along with Man City’s Kalvin Phillips. A return for Palhinha has also been mooted. In the meantime, Liverpool’s overall depth appears strong and the club may wait until summer for further signings.