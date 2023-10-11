Rumour Mongering: Rumours of André in January Return

As the international break continues to rumble on, attention has shifted to Liverpool FC’s defensive midfielder position. The opening weeks have seen Jürgen Klopp mostly go with Alexis Mac Allister in the position, with Wataru Endō used sparingly in cup games as the Japanese captain continues integrating into the squad. The results have been mixed, and it looks like a choice that Liverpool can only get away with if they’re wholly superior to the team they’re playing against.

With that said, Ian Doyle of the ECHO claims that Liverpool are still interested in a move for Fluminense’s 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder André. In case you forgot, he was floated as a potential solution for the defensive midfielder in early August, before the Reds realised the Brazilian club wouldn’t do business until they were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores. (They made it to the final and will be playing Boca Juniors.)

#LFC haven't forgotten about Andre - and a key date is coming into focus with another defensive midfielder arriving sooner rather than later https://t.co/FYYQFSAT02 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 10, 2023

Separately, journalist Graeme Baily was on the podcast Talking Transfers, where he also brought up the possibility of André moving to Liverpool in January:

“Many people think he’s the best defensive midfielder in the Brazilian top flight at the moment.” “It’s our understanding that they were in attendance for the Copa Libertadores semi-final. They would have been delighted for Andre to see that he helped inspire a 2-1 win over Internacional in the second-leg. It got them through to the final where they will play Boca Juniors.” “He really is one on the agenda for January. And I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t leave Fluminense. Will it be to Liverpool? I think they’re first in the queue. “ “He’s definitely leaving Fluminense in January. And he may very well be turning up at Anfield.”

The Libertadores final takes place on 5 November, and the Brasileiro concludes in January, so a deal is possible if the Reds decide to pursue it. As mentioned previously, it’s kinda tricky to predict how his level of play from the Brazilian Serie A will translate to the top level of English football. But if you’re signing someone directly from South America, signing a player who’s going to play in the final of the Libertadores is better than not.

The player has a reported release clause of €40 million, although it seemed like Liverpool were confident of snagging him at a lower price earlier this summer.