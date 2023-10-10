Rumour Mongering: Sevilla Interested in Liverpool Starlet Stefan Bajcetic

One of the brightest spots in an often difficult 2022-23 campaign for Liverpool was the emergence of young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, the Serbian-Spanish 18-year-old who arrived at Liverpool from Celta Vigo in summer 2020.

Liverpool fans weren’t the only ones taking note, though. At least according to Spanish football specialists Fichajes, who claim Sevilla is keeping close tabs on the youngster and could be set to make a move for him next summer.

There’s a few head-scratchers in their claim, though. Like that his contract expires in the summer of 2023—which, yes, you haven’t come unstuck in time and is now in the past. Even assuming they mean next summer, that’s not right.

Bajcetic signed a long-term deal in January, not too long after he turned 18 and became eligible to do so. It runs through summer 2027. Fichajes also say his “his participation in the Reds’ first team has been limited” this season.

This conveniently leaves out the why of it. Namely that he’s still recovering from an injury. So when the claims in Spain say Bajcetic could be had for €15M on account of his contract status and limited playing time? Sure thing, kids.

Maybe if we get to a point when there actually is a year left on his deal—so, around about 2026, then—and he’s struggling for minutes while fully fit that might be the case. For now, though, we’re comfortable dismissing the speculation.

Plenty of English outlets aren’t, though, simply repeating the top line Spanish rumour without, one presumes, even glancing at the content of the rumour, which seems founded on—at best—outdated facts and misconceptions.