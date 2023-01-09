Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Add Fulham’s Palhinha to Transfer Wishlist

From Enzo Fernandez to Sofyan Amrabat to Moisés Caicedo to Declan Rice to Teun Koopmeiners to Manu Koné, Liverpool have been linked with a seemingly endless line of midfielders over the past few months—and that’s even without getting to top summer target Jude Bellingham.

For a club clearly in need of midfield reinforcements as they battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four, it’s been an easy source of stories over the past few months, and so perhaps it isn’t surprising that today we have yet another midfielder to add to the list.

This time, it’s João Palhinha, Fulham’s 27-year-old Portuguese international, a standout for The Cottagers, who currently sit level on points with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds. Given the player’s age and profile, he would make for something of a departure from their other rumoured targets bar perhaps Amrabat.

He signed for Fulham just last summer from Sporting Lisbon in a £20M deal and has made 18 appearances for them this season, scoring three goals in 1554 total minutes, and according to Give Me Sport he could make for a shock January signing—and we’re going to double down on shock.

Palhinha has played well for Fulham, and Liverpool’s have clearly kept a close eye on Portugal—where he played previously—but having just signed for £20M it’s unlikely Fulham would be selling on the cheap and signing a solid if unspectacular player in his age bracket would signal a major shift.