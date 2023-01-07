Brighton CEO: “We Haven’t Had Any” Offers For Caicedo

Rumours of potential midfield transfer targets for Liverpool FC are running rampant at the moment. While everyone is on pins and needles waiting to see if the Reds will be able to woo Jude Bellingham back to England this summer, the more immediate concern is if they’ll bring in reinforcements in January.

One of the more plausible, intriguing possibilities is Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo. While his resume isn’t exactly extensive, the 21-year-old’s market value has exploded over the last year thanks to an impressive start to his Premier League career. Rumours out of Ecuador last week had Liverpool so impressed that they had approached Brighton with an offer of £62m in recent days.

However, Brighton’s chief executive, Paul Barber, has confirmed that this particular rumour had very little truth behind it. He even went as far as to admit that despite the supposed interest from Liverpool and several other Premier League clubs, Brighton haven’t received any formal inquiries for Caicedo.

“I’m pleased to say we haven’t had any [offers for Caicedo],” Barber told Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports. “Maybe they haven’t got my email because I haven’t seen any.”

Barber went on to gush about the Ecuadorian international and call back to a comment from September, made by then-manager Graham Potter, about how much the south coast side valued the player. At the time, Potter joked that an offer of £42m might get Caicedo’s boots. Now, with the continued development of the midfielder, Barber quipped that £42m might not even be enough for the boots at this point.

“I’m not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces,” said Barber. “But joking aside, every player’s value is ultimately determined by the market.

“Graham’s (Potter) comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us. Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time. He’s a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic, and a very nice human being off the pitch.

“So all those things contribute to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.”

In other words, Brighton are thrilled with Caicedo, and it’s going to take a big-time offer to convince them to sell. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s not available for the right price, but it does mean that any club looking to add the young phenom in January had better be prepared to pay a premium.