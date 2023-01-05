Rumour Mongering: Koopmeiners on the Menu as Liverpool Goes Dutch

A recent column by iNews’ Mark Douglas on the ongoing struggles of Liverpool FC’s midfield had a small little tidbit on yet another potential recruit: Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners.

The exact quote:

“i understands that they have watched Atalanta’s Netherlands midfieder Teun Koopmeiners in recent months and the move for Cody Gakpo illustrates the increasing Dutch influence on Liverpool, no doubt helped along by Klopp’s prominent assistant coach Pep Lijnders.”

At this point, the Liverpool fanbase is drooling at the prospect of any mid-twenties midfielder who can offer up any kind of intensity or physicality. The former AZ Alkmaar captain primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, though he has also played in central midfield. He’s an good set-piece taker, and looks to be a calm and cultured player in the center of the park, with excellent progressive passing ability from deep.

One to possibly keep an eye on as the month’s transfer window continues to go on.