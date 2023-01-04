Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Kolo Muani Edition

With Liverpool struggling to string together results and the transfer window wide open, the rumour mill will be running irresponsibly and non-stop for the next 26 days. Stuff might even happen, as there are weaknesses to be addressed in the squad. Best buckle up.

What is entirely unlikely, however, is that the Reds are looking to add another attacker to their ranks. Jürgen Klopp already has club legends Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the squad, while record signing Darwin Núñez continues creating and missing chances on a weekly basis.

Luis Díaz and Diogo Jota are injured, and will be for a while, true, but both have proven themselves worthy of competing at this level and will be part of the club’s long-term plans, while Cody Gakpo, signed in this very transfer window mere days ago, has yet to make his debut.

This does not take into consideration the existence of Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott, who may be considered midfielders but can and have featured in the front line. Oh, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has started twice in the past week. For those keeping count, that’s anywhere from six to nine players vying for three positions, as things stand.

As such, the notion that Liverpool are looking to pounce on Randal Kolo Muani at this point are preposterous. According to RMC Sport, the Reds are on a list of suitors for the Frenchman, reportedly priced at €70m, but despite his hot start to life in the Bundesliga — the 6’2 speedster has eight goals and ten assists in 23 appearances for Frankfurt — he does not offer anything Liverpool don’t currently have, and certainly not at the quoted price point.

Our advice: if you’re gonna drive yourself batty over the plethora of dubious transfer rumours swirling around the club in the coming month, do yourself a favour and eliminate the ones involving attackers as soon as possible.