Roberto Firmino Reportedly Leaning Towards Liverpool Extension

With Roberto Firmino’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation as to what might come next for the striker, with talk of everything from a new Liverpool deal to a move to Barcelona to retiring in Saudi Arabia.

Despite recent chatter that he could be an option for Barca or that he might consider a payday and head to Saudi Arabia as that country looks to grow football’s presence in the region ahead of a 2030 World Cup bid, a new Liverpool contract remains likeliest.

That’s the story from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, at least, who says the 31-year-old is leaning towards extending his time on Merseyside but isn’t going to rush to make his final decision—and that there has been interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Firmino, who first came to Europe when he signed for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in 2011 before spending four-and-a-half seasons there until he joined the Reds for £29M in 2015, retains German representation with the Mannheim-based ROGON agency.