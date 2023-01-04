 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party for Manu Koné

There could be a bidding war though.

By dxtehsecks
Borussia Mönchengladbach Training Session Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Liverpool FC have been named as a possible destination for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné as per transfer guy Fabrizio Romano.

He also made sure to remind us that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority. Thanks, Fab. Manu Koné was first listed as a possible name for Liverpool in that late rush before the end of the transfer window when the club seemed to be hurriedly looking for a midfielder. It’s been pretty clear that Liverpool are going to need a number of midfielders besides Bellingham. Koné would bring some much-needed intensity to a midfield unit that’s lacked consistency in that department all year - with his tackling, distribution, and ability to carry the ball out particularly impressive.

They will be competition, of course. Newcastle and PSG can offer more money. Maybe, the player wants to stay in Germany, and move to Munich. We’ll see how this plays out.

