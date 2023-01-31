Rumour Mongering: Konaté Injury Could Derail Nat Phillips Transfer

Nat Phillips was key to salvaging Liverpool’s 2020-21 season, stepping into an injury-riddled defence and helping the Reds make an unlikely late push to finish in the top four. It was a run that raised the player’s stock considerably—but as a side effect has perhaps now led to him being stuck at a club he’s unlikely to ever feature for.

Every transfer window since has seen the now 25-year-old linked with a move away to continue his career. And every transfer window since has seen Liverpool instead decide he’s too valuable as an emergency fifth choice option to let go. Now, a hamstring injury to Ibrahima Konaté could again see Phillips retained despite interest.

Recently, a surprise frontrunner had appeared for his services: Turkish league leaders Galatasaray. There had also been rumoured interest from Germany, where Phillips spent a largely successful spell on loan with Stuttgart in 2019-20. Now, though, he may have to be content with another six months with Liverpool’s reserves.

In addition to Konaté’s hamstring strain suffered against Brighton over the weekend that is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks, Virgil van Dijk is also currently sidelined with a hamstring injury that is likely to keep him out for at least another week or two, leaving the Reds with just Joël Matip and Joe Gomez—and Phillips.