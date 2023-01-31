Academy Player Luke Chambers Set For Kilmarnock Loan

Homegrown Academy player Luke Chambers has joined Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of the season. The 18-year-old defender has been with Liverpool since he was six years old. Over the summer, he signed a professional contract with the club.

Kilmarnock left-back Ben Chrisene will likely be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, so Chambers is expected to slot right into the team. This is a great opportunity for Chambers to get playing time for a top flight team.

Kilmarnock need all the help they can get. They’re currently sitting at the bottom of the table, tied at 20 points with three other teams and are in danger of relegation.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is pleased with the move for the young player.

“Luke is 18 and actually keeps Ben out of the England set-up. They fight it out for the left-back position,” McInnes said.

“With Ben’s injury, the likelihood is he will be out for probably the majority of the rest of the season now. He might come back for the last few games, but we were looking to recruit a left-back and we were really delighted with the support we have had from Liverpool and Luke’s agent to get him here with us.”

This looks like good business for everyone involved, so hopefully Chambers can get some good experience before he returns to the team this summer.