Rumour Mongering: Real Madrid Now Favourites to Sign Jude Bellingham

During the World Cup, for many Liverpool fans the most interesting story wasn’t any of the football being played in Qatar but rather the developments in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, with a string of reports suggesting the midfielder’s signing was an all but done deal.

The problem with all but done deals, of course, is that they aren’t actually done. And in the world of transfer rumours, there’s always a need to fill space. Which means that, perhaps inevitably, a month on from those stories we have ourselves a new twist to the transfer tale.

According to Spain’s AS, that twist is that Real Madrid have now moved ahead of Liverpool and are the current favourites to sign Bellingham come the summer in a deal for the 19-year-old that could cost Los Blancos as much as €140M when everything is said and done.

Given the aforementioned need to always come up with a new twist in any ongoing transfer saga it’s perhaps not surprising to get a story like this now. What is surprising is that AS suggest it’s not Liverpool’s form souring Bellingham on them—he just likes La Liga better.

Whether there’s any truth to the idea that Madrid are now favourites for his signature, with the player’s future not likely to be decided until the end of the season it seems inevitable that this won’t be the final supposed twist we get in the ongoing Jude Bellingham saga.