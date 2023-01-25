 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Brighton Won’t Sell Caicedo for Less Than £100M

If Liverpool or Chelsea want Moisés Caicedo it will take a lot to convince Brighton to sell according to the latest transfer chatter.

By Noel Chomyn
Middlesbrough v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Following his signing for Brighton in February of 2021, 21-year-old Ecuador international midfielder Moisés Caicedo has quickly risen to become one of the most talked about young players in English football.

The expectation is that it’s only a matter of time before he moves to one of the historic powers in the Premier League, with Liverpool regularly linked and Chelsea widely seen to be frontrunners for his signature.

However, following a failed bid of around £50M earlier this month by Chelsea, the latest transfer chatter has Brighton putting a valuation of £100M on the player in an effort to fend off interest—or get a payday.

It’s an exorbitant fee, but one that reflects the fact Brighton have little interest in selling and believe European qualification is possible with the south coast club ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea in the table.

Caicedo has a contract that runs through summer of 2025, giving Brighton two more years of his services at wages reportedly as low as £15k per week. They have consistently signalled they will resist a sale.

