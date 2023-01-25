Dortmund Reportedly Set to Offer Bellingham Mega-Deal to Fend off Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund star 19-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to leave the club in the summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid fighting for the rising star’s signature and following reports in the autumn that had him all but set to join the Reds.

However, according to reports in Germany his club will make him an offer that would make him their top earner in a last ditch effort to convince him to stay. At least that’s the story from Bild this week, who say a wage of €15M a year—or around €290k per week—will be offered.

In Pounds that equates to around £250k per week, a high wage even by Premier League standards—especially for a player who has yet to turn 20 years of age. Such a deal, it is hoped, could perhaps convince Bellingham to spend a few more seasons at Dortmund.

It’s also a wage that would raise the total cost of acquisition for another club considerably given his transfer fee is likely to be north of £100M, as it would make him one of the top earners at a club like Liverpool from day one.

By comparison, when Liverpool agreed the £85M transfer of Darwin Nuñez from Benfica last summer, the player signed a long-term contract with wages reported to be in the £140k per week region, helping to at least somewhat offset that headline-grabbing transfer fee.