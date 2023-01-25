Rumour Mongering: Brighton Want Oxlade-Chamberlain in January on Free

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract in the summer and as things stand today there appears no realistic chance the now 29-year-old remains at Anfield beyond the end of the current season.

If the Reds decide they want his wages off the books a little early he could even leave in January. At least that’s the story from The Mail this week, who say Brighton are interested in Oxlade-Chamberlain this month—but only on a free transfer.

This follows the departure of Leandro Trossard to Arsenal, which leaves Brighton with space in their squad and could see them bring in a player like Oxlade-Chamberlain they had been targeting for the summer a little early.

However, given recent injuries have forced Jürgen Klopp to rely on the player at Liverpool, it seems unlikely the Reds would let Oxlade-Chamberlain depart on a free in order to simply save on a few months of wages.

A small transfer fee might tempt the club to sell a player they’re set to lose on a free after injuries set back his Liverpool career, but without that there’s little reason to offload a player who can be registered as homegrown.