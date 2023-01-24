Ryan Gravenberch’s Agent Sparks Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Last summer, 20-year-old Netherlands international midfielder Ryan Gravenberch left Ajax and signed with Bayern Munich in a €23M deal. Since then, he has made 17 appearances for the Bundesliga club but played only 526 minutes, or 31 minutes per appearance.

His limited playing time, as is so often the case and despite that he only signed for Bayern last summer, has led to speculation about his future, with some suggestions in the German press that he could end up out on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season.

With that as the backdrop, Gravenberch’s agent was spotted at Anfield over the weekend when the Reds took on Chelsea. The result is that all of a sudden a lot of people are putting two and two together and getting Gravenberch to Liverpool on a half-season loan.

However, Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg says the Anfield agent spotting was nothing more than coincidence and that Bayern want Gravenberch to stay in Germany and continue to adjust to his new team and new league, which does seem generally reasonable.

Even if he’s mostly been used as a substitute so far, as a 20-year-old moving from the Dutch league to one of Europe’s top sides the expectations likely never would have been for him to be a key player from day one—or, his 526 minutes probably matches expectation.

Still, with Liverpool in need of reinforcements and no sign the club are willing—or possibly able—to make a big signing this month, it’s easy to understand the reasons for speculation and impossible to think there might not a chance of a deal despite any denials.