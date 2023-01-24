Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Move For West Ham Captain

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to current league leaders (ugh) Arsenal for a while. However, he is a midfielder playing professional football, so it should come as no surprise that he is now also being linked to Liverpool.

The rumour is that West Ham United are looking for more than the North London side are willing to shell out to retain Rice’s services. Mikel Arteta and co. are planning a £70m offer, but West Ham value him at over £100m.

That seems to imply that the Reds are willing to spend that much in a dramatic swoop for the player, but that seems unlikely given their apparent lack of interest in the transfer market this winter.

In fact, historically, FSG haven’t been interested in doing much business in January when players’ values are notoriously jacked up. They don’t completely ignore it, or else we would never have had the likes of Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, or Virgil van Dijk on the team. However, their style is more towards saving all of their big moves for early in the summer transfer window.

Rice’s contract runs out in the summer of 2024, and the West Ham captain has made it clear that he wants to play consistent European football. If Liverpool feel that this is an opportunity that can’t pass up, then they may try to move for him. With Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham still their main focus for the summer, it’s hard to imagine Liverpool paying big bucks for another midfielder this winter.