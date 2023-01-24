Rhys Williams Returns to Liverpool From Loan

Rhys Williams has returned from being on loan at Blackpool. The defender has played there for the first half of the season. While playing for the Championship side, Williams made 17 appearances at center-back.

During the 2020-21 season when Liverpool’s defense was decimated by injuries, Williams made 19 appearances for Klopp’s side. Last season, he played for Swansea City on loan.

The Blackpool loan was meant to be for the full season, but Liverpool have recalled the 21-year-old early. It is believed this return will make it possible for Nat Phillips to move before the end of the January transfer window.

Now that they have defensive cover, Liverpool are prepared to receive both loan and permanent offers for Phillips. Over the summer there was plenty of interest from around Europe for Phillips, and it is likely that there will be a viable offer on the table.

Liverpool are now out of the League Cup, but they still have the FA Cup to fight for after beating Wolves in a replay at Molineaux earlier this month. Unless there is another crisis, Williams will probably not see much playing time for the rest of the season.