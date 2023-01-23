Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool to Sell Salah to Buy Chiesa

Liverpool have had something of a very difficult season so far, the kind of season that means you would be hard pressed to find a player in Jürgen Klopp’s side who has been at their best or lived up to pre-season expectation.

That includes Mohamed Salah, with the 30-year-old signing a lucrative new deal last year and yet to hit the heights he has in the past since then. It’s a situation that has led Klopp to a decision: he will sell Salah to fund the signing for Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Or at least that’s the latest transfer chatter out of Italy, where CalcioMercatoWeb insist that the Liverpool manager has fully made up his mind and intends to send Salah to Paris Saint-Germain to raise funds for Chiesa’s signature.

We are, to put it mildly, skeptical. As rare as player swaps are outside the fevered brains of rumour mongers, proposed interdependent mega deals to get Salah to PSG and Chiesa to Liverpool being all but agreed and only CMW knows is borderline absurd.

Add in that Salah’s selling price is said to be €80M—laughably low given six months ago he was in the best in the world convo—while Chiesa is said to be worth €60M—itself a suspiciously low number—and all you can do is laugh.