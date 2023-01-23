Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale

Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably.

However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult for the player in unexpected ways, with the Reds choosing to retain Phillips as emergency dept the past two summers in large part due to his contributions two seasons ago.

Since then, Phillips has made just eight first team appearances and finds himself in the awkward position of being not quite good enough to regularly crack the matchday squad but too valuable for the club to sell on the cheap.

However, the expected loan recall of Rhys Williams from Blackpool in the coming days could hint a departure. That’s according to The Athletic’s James Pearce, who says Phillips could be allowed to depart once Williams returns.

Last summer, Phillips was linked with a move to Southampton, with the Reds rumoured to have rejected an approach from the south coast side while reports in December set a £10M asking price should they decide to sanction a sale.