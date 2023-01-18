Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested in January Caicedo Signing

Liverpool’s weak link in a difficult 2022-23 season that sees the Reds languishing in ninth and quite possibly already out of the top four race has been midfield. At least that’s how everyone on the outside, from fans to pundits to rivals, sees it.

Despite that, it appears a midfield signing is currently unlikely, with journalists with ties to the club having suggested Cody Gakpo is likely to end up the only January deal. Sky Sports, though, are eager to keep the dream of a new Liverpool midfielder alive.

They claim that Liverpool are one of three Premier League clubs—along with presumptive favourites Chelsea and an unnamed third suitor—trying to sign 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo before the window shuts.

Before anyone gets excited, though, they also believe that Brighton—currently ahead of both Liverpool and Chelsea in the table—aren’t interested in selling mid-season and don’t feel any real pressure to do so as Caicedo’s contract runs through 2025.

That would likely mean a considerable overpay along with a significant push from the player to get them to even consider doing a deal, and in recent weeks £80M has been proposed as the kind of fee it might take to get Caicedo before January ends.

Given the noises that have been coming from the Liverpool end, we doubt that’s going to happen for club that remain focused on the summer and their long-running pursuit of Jude Bellingham despite their current struggles and midfield issues.