Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal

Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who says that under “certain circumstances” the 27-year-old Guinean international would be open to extending his deal with the Reds and remaining on Merseyside for at least a little while longer.

However, given the player’s injury record and past leaks in the German press regarding his desire to be a key starter—a desire that seems incompatible with Keïta’s injury record and inconsistent form—it seems rather unlikely those circumstances will be met.

A more likely alternative for Keïta remains a return to Germany, where he established himself as a darling of the stats community with RB Leipzig before joining the Reds in 2018, or a move to Italy where AC Milan have been rumoured suitors for him.