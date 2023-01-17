 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal

The latest has Keïta not having closed the door completely on staying with the Reds beyond the end of the season.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool Training Session Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season.

That’s according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who says that under “certain circumstances” the 27-year-old Guinean international would be open to extending his deal with the Reds and remaining on Merseyside for at least a little while longer.

However, given the player’s injury record and past leaks in the German press regarding his desire to be a key starter—a desire that seems incompatible with Keïta’s injury record and inconsistent form—it seems rather unlikely those circumstances will be met.

A more likely alternative for Keïta remains a return to Germany, where he established himself as a darling of the stats community with RB Leipzig before joining the Reds in 2018, or a move to Italy where AC Milan have been rumoured suitors for him.

