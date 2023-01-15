Rumour Mongering: Ruben Neves Said to Be on Liverpool’s Radar (Again)

Crisis-struck Liverpool are in need of a new plan, a squad refresh, something...anything to extract us from this rut of poor form. The dreadful 0-3 loss to Brighton was accompanied by fresh rumours linking the Reds to Wolves midfield Ruben Neves, again.

Neves has been mentioned as a signing of interest for Jurgen Klopp in the past. In 2019, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders was quoted saying that Neves is the “type of player [who] always interests us.” But the rumours have usually lacked substance.

In the latest round, the Mirror suggests that Liverpool are once again eyeing the midifielder as his contract at Wolves comes to an end.

Neves currently has 18 months left on his contract, and is yet to sign a renewal. Newcastle United are also said to be interested in him as a potential summer signing, the report adds. He has also been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona.

Neves has made 235 appearances for Wolves and scored 28 goal since joining the side from FC Porto in 2017. He faces Liverpool once again when the Reds play Wolves in the FA Cup replay this week.