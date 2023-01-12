Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Wants Nice’s Thuram

It’s another day in January, and you know what that means: another Liverpool FC midfielder transfer rumour. This time, it’s a dude named Jacque Talbot reporting that Liverpool are in talks with Nice’s Khepren Thuram over a move to Merseyside to make a push for Champions League qualification.

The report notes the 21-year-old French midfielder’s ideal traits for Liverpool - his ability to provide defensive cover, especially in transition, force turnovers, ball recovery, and press resistance, as well as his physicality and size (he’s 6 foot 3 inches tall). All of which sounds very good. For a player on the rawer side of things, Talbot estimates that a fee of €30m would be enough to make Nice want to do business.

Between Thuram and Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone, it would seem that the club is looking for a specific type of midfielder, perhaps that Gini replacement fans have been talking about for over two years. Watch this space.