Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Want Nice’s Thuram

It’s another day in January, and you know what that means: another Liverpool FC midfielder transfer rumour. This time, it’s a dude named Jacque Talbot reporting that Liverpool are in talks with Nice’s Khepren Thuram over a move to Merseyside to make a push for Champions League qualification.

The report notes that the 21-year-old French midfielder would appear to have ideal traits for Liverpool - his ability to provide defensive cover, especially in transition, force turnovers, ball recovery, and press resistance, as well as his physicality and size (he’s 6 foot 3 inches tall).

All of which sounds very good in theory, and at this point few would argue against the idea that the Reds do need a new midfielder or three. For a player on the rawer side of things, Talbot also estimates that a fee of €30m would be enough to make Nice want to do business.

If true, recent rumours linking them to both Thuram and Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone would seem that the club is looking for a specific type of midfielder, perhaps that Gini replacement fans have been talking about for over two years. Of course, there’s always that tricky if true to keep in mind. Watch this space to find out if this time maybe it is.