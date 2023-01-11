Atalanta Confirm Liverpool “Interest” in Teun Koopmeiners

Back in 2021, Liverpool were very lightly linked with Teun Koopmeiners as a potential replacement for departed midfielder Gini Wijnaldum. At the time, Koopmeiners was at AZ Alkmaar. And in the end, he joined Atalanta in a €12M deal.

Eighteen months later, with Liverpool appearing very much in need of a midfielder or two, the now 24-year-old Koopmeiners is again being linked with the Reds—and current club Atalanta appears to have confirmed that they are interested.

“There is nothing concrete with Liverpool,” Atalanta sporting director Tony D’Amico is reported to have said this week by Sky Italia when he was asked about the Dutch midfielder. “Their interest pleases us, but he is one of our players.”

Taken at face value, the suggestion would seem to be that Atalanta believe Liverpool are interested—almost certainly meaning there has been at least some contact to gauge the player’s availability—but that nothing has come of it.

The Serie A side are said to be unlikely to consider a January sale of Koopmeiners, who is key to their goals of closing the current three-point gap on the top four as they push to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League.