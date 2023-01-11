Official: Liverpool Women Sign Midfielder Sofie Lundgaard

Liverpool announced the signing of midfielder Sofie Lundgaard from Fortuna Hjorring. The 20-year-old Danish player is a youth international for her country, though she has yet to represent on the senior level.

This is another positive move from Matt Beard’s side in this transfer window. About Lundgaard, the manager said, “Sofie is an exciting young talent who we’ve been monitoring for the past six months or so. I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring her in during the January window and it’s an area we were looking to strengthen in.”

Lundgaard, who will don the number 15 shirt, joins Missy Bo Kearns, Ceri Holland, Razza Roberts, Carla Humphreys, and Rachel Furness in the midfield positions. Holland’s previous injury layoff exposed how vulnerable the Reds’ midfield is. Strengthening in that area is necessary if they want to continue on their positive trajectory in the WSL.

Lundgaard herself said of her new home, “I’m excited, it’s been a pleasure coming here and I’m looking forward to meeting all the girls, getting started and winning some football games.

“I’ve heard a lot of times that this group is a good group and this is a club with ambitions, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

This news comes at an important moment for the club. Play resumes on January 15th, and then in two weeks, Liverpool will face Manchester United and Chelsea twice in consecutive matches: first in the return league fixture and then in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It’s safe to say that Chelsea will be looking to get some revenge after their shocking opening day loss to Liverpool.

Gemma Bonner joins Lundgaard as new players that Beard has on hand to help him in these big battles ahead.