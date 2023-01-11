Rumour Mongering: Gerrard Approached for Next Managerial Job

About three months after his dismissal from the Aston Villa post, legendary Liverpool FC midfielder Steven Gerrard has been handed an unlikely opportunity if rumours are to be believed.

According to Polish outlet Meczyki, the Poland Football Federation has contacted Gerrard about taking over as their new manager, with the 42-year-old said to be currently considering the offer.

Poland decided not to renew the contract of Czeslaw Michniewicz, after the team exited at the last-16 stage with a 3-1 loss against France. Meanwhile, Gerrard was dismissed by Aston Villa after winning just two of the team’s opening twelve games, with fan sentiment at Villa Park fully turning against him.

It’s something... but if the appointment of Roberto Martinez to the Portugal job has shown us anything, it’s that elite managers aren’t long for international football. Choices are pretty limited for the FAs. Let’s see if Stevie gets himself a new job soon.