Official: Liverpool Recall Billy Koumetio from Austria Wien

Liverpool 20-year-old French centre half Billy Koumetio has officially returned to the club today following the termination of his loan with Austria Wien that saw the player given fewer opportunities than expected during the first half of the season.

Koumetio was a standout for the Reds in pre-season in 2020, raising expectations for the young defender who went on to make two first team appearances over the next two years before heading out on loan to Austria to continue his development.

All told, Koumetio made 11 total appearances for Wien but played in only five of 16 league games for the mid-table side and averaged 65 minutes for each of his appearances, an especially disappointing return given Wien’s less than stellar results.

Despite an injury to Virgil van Dijk, it is that lack of playing time in Austria and not Liverpool’s injury issues that led to his loan termination, and if a suitable home is found it is likely he will head out on loan again for the second half of the season.