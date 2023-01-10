Transfer Target ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’

The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo.

After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including Chelsea and Real Madrid. However, according to reports, the 21-year-old only has eyes for Liverpool. Apparently, from the esteemed anonymous sources at Football Insider, Caicedo has told friends that he’d just at the chance to play at Anfield.

I believe it, because, like, who wouldn’t? But it remains to be seen if Caicedo is either in Klopp’s plans or available at this time. With over two years left on his contract, the club is under no pressure to sell. However, according to The Mirror, while Brighton value Caicedo at £85million, they are willing to begin entertaining offers at £60million + add-ons.

If Liverpool are interested in picking up a midfielder in this window instead of waiting for Jude Bellingham in the summer, then they’ll have their eyes out for a deal.