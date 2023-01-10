Rumour Mongering: Transfer Target Caicedo ‘Wants To Join Liverpool’

The January transfer window chugs along and Liverpool are still without a new midfielder to strengthen in that weak area. Among the bevy of muted names is Brighton and Hove Albion player Moises Caicedo.

After his impressive performances, the Ecuadorian is said to be coveted by several big teams including Chelsea and Real Madrid, and some reports have suggested it is in fact the London Blues who are his preferred destination.

However, according to the latest rumour mongering, the 21-year-old only has eyes for Liverpool. At least that’s the story by way of the quite possibly unreliable anonymous sources cited Football Insider, who suggest Caicedo has told friends he’d jump at the chance to play at Anfield.

With over two years left on his contract, though, Brighton is under no pressure to sell. However, according to The Mirror, while Brighton value Caicedo at £85million, they might in fact be willing to begin entertaining offers starting at £60million plus add-ons.

Perhaps we should file this all under I would like it to be true, and it remains to be seen if Caicedo actually is in Klopp’s plans or even available. If Liverpool are interested in picking up a midfielder in this window instead of waiting for Jude Bellingham in the summer, though, it would be hard to beat Caicedo if he was willing and available.