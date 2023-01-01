Rumour Mongering: Brighton Reject Caicedo Bid

Liverpool had already completed one transfer deal before the January transfer window even officially opened, but while forward Cody Gakpo is an interesting, and potentially exciting, signing, what most really want to see the Reds do is sign a midfielder. Despite some whinging from some corners that the Gakpo deal made that less likely, it does look like LFC are still actively attempting to add someone who can eat up minutes in the middle of the park to open 2023.

While Benfica’s Enzo Fernández has been floated as a potential option, his price tag has skyrocketed to upwards of £100M after his World Cup performance for Argentina. That likely prices Liverpool out, especially if they plan to pursue Jude Bellingham, whose price is also likely to be in the 9-digit range, in the summer.

Enter Moisés Caicedo. The Ecuadorian who currently plies his trade for Brighton & Hove Albion is said to be available at a much more reasonable price, and there are reports out of his home country that suggest Liverpool have already made a first approach to secure his signature.

According to a tweet from Teradeportes, the Reds have made an approach to try and prise the 21-year-old away from the south coast, but that initial offer has been rejected. The tweet also suggests Liverpool are preparing a follow-up bid that will rise to as much as £62M.

If there is any truth to that figure, it highlights the meteoric rise of the midfielder in the last two years. Caicedo arrived in the Premier League at the end of 2021’s winter window on a £5M from his boyhood club Independiente del Valle. That he could potentially be sold for 12 times that amount just two years later speaks to his rapid development despite just 27 appearances for Brighton.

It’s hard to say how reliable this report from Ecuador truly is, but if Liverpool plan to add a midfielder in January, a player like Caicedo does seem to fit the bill. They’ll be hoping to add someone who can slot in fairly quickly to strengthen their biggest area of concern, and with Caicedo already playing in the Premier League and not likely to break the bank like Fernández, he is an enticing option that shouldn’t hamper the pursuit of Bellingham this summer.