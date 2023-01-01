Cody Gakpo Speaks About Failed Manchester United and Leeds United Moves

Liverpool’s star new recruit, Dutch player Cody Gakpo described this past summer as “a very intense period” owing to speculation of moves to a couple of major Premier League clubs, according to The Mirror.

Frontrunners were Manchester United and Leeds United.

“It was difficult this summer. It was a very intense period”, said Gakpo.

“I tried to find my peace, but it was difficult. I thought I was going to Manchester United, but in the end it didn’t work out.”

“Leeds United came in. They are a good club, but I asked myself if I should really go there and when you have a lot of doubts, it is not good”, he added.

But it was Liverpool that came in with a deal at the last moment that bagged his contract.

Gakpo also paid tribute to the late football legend Pele, who passed away this week.

“My father always used to watch Pele on YouTube - and I watched along. It was wonderful to see him in action. What appealed to me were Pele’s individual actions, the energy he put into matches and certainly his dribbles”, he said.

“Pele always seemed to feel very free on the pitch. I liked that about him - and I try to add that quality to my style too.”