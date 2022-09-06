Leipzig Midfielder Opens Up About Liverpool Interest

When the mad search for a midfielder commenced way too late in the transfer window for Liverpool Football Club, many names were touted as possible new recruits for the Reds. Though they were clearly reluctant to spend more this summer, the near simultaneous injuries to half of their aging midfield options forced their hand. Ultimately, the club chose to take Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan for a year.

One player who was said to have interested the club was Konrad Laimer, the RB Leipzig player. However, instead of pursuing this interest, Laimer chose to stay at his current club instead. When asked about his decision, the player was honest about the situation.

“[Liverpool’s interest] wasn’t so hot that anything would have happened,” Laimer told Bild.

“A hasty departure is not my thing. If I were to change clubs, I would want to think it through and decide calmly, not overnight. Especially since the first half of the season is very short anyway due to the World Cup and you wouldn’t have had time to settle in and find your feet.

“The Premier League is nice, but for me it’s not a must. It’s much more important to me: how do people talk to me, what feeling do I have about something.”

So it seems that while Liverpool put some feelers out for the 25-year-old, the interest wasn’t enough for them to push on, and the Austrian wasn’t interested in hugely changing his whole life over the course of 24 hours.

Melo was on the bench during Liverpool’s scoreless draw against Everton over the weekend, but could see some game time on Wednesday when the Reds travel to Naples to start their Champions League campaign.