 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Inter Consider €70M January Nicolò Barella Sale

Liverpool tried to sign Barella over the summer but a deal was impossible, leaving us skeptical of a rumoured sudden change.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images

Liverpool’s late scramble to sign a midfielder as the transfer window neared its end is well documented, and in the end it resulted in signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan with a €37.5M option should the Reds decide to keep the 26-year-old Brazilian.

He wasn’t their only target, though, and there were players Liverpool were reported to have looked at before landing on him, including Inter Milan star Nicolò Barella. And now, Italian rumour mongers CalcioMercatoWeb are proposing a €70M January move.

A poor start to the season for Inter is said to be behind a reconsideration of their desire to deal the 25-year-old Italian international. However, previous reports had suggested that it wasn’t an unwillingness to deal on the part of Inter that stopped a move.

Instead, as the summer window neared its end and Liverpool continued their search for midfield reinforcements, it was said that Barella had no desire to leave Italy and that it was that that led to the Reds believing a deal for him would prove impossible.

If those rumours were wide of the mark one could imagine the Reds rekindling their interest either in January or beyond, but we’re skeptical of rumours of sudden availability of players who less than a week ago were considered impossible transfer targets.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside