Rumour Mongering: Inter Consider €70M January Nicolò Barella Sale

Liverpool’s late scramble to sign a midfielder as the transfer window neared its end is well documented, and in the end it resulted in signing Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan with a €37.5M option should the Reds decide to keep the 26-year-old Brazilian.

He wasn’t their only target, though, and there were players Liverpool were reported to have looked at before landing on him, including Inter Milan star Nicolò Barella. And now, Italian rumour mongers CalcioMercatoWeb are proposing a €70M January move.

A poor start to the season for Inter is said to be behind a reconsideration of their desire to deal the 25-year-old Italian international. However, previous reports had suggested that it wasn’t an unwillingness to deal on the part of Inter that stopped a move.

Instead, as the summer window neared its end and Liverpool continued their search for midfield reinforcements, it was said that Barella had no desire to leave Italy and that it was that that led to the Reds believing a deal for him would prove impossible.

If those rumours were wide of the mark one could imagine the Reds rekindling their interest either in January or beyond, but we’re skeptical of rumours of sudden availability of players who less than a week ago were considered impossible transfer targets.