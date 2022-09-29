Rumour Mongering: Mohamed Salah Wants Liverpool to Sign Young Egyptian Star

With Liverpool always on the lookout to bring promising young players into the fold, the Reds could be set to add another Egyptian attacker to their ranks following reports claiming that they’re closely tracking 21-year-old Pyramid winger Ibrahim Adel.

According to 90min this week, Adel is being tracked by a number of European clubs sides Denamrk’s FC Nordsjaelland had a bid rejected for him over the past summer with Pyramid expecting at least £5M up front to consider selling their domestic rising star.

The player is also said to come with the recommendation of Mohamed Salah, who has encouraged Liverpool to sign his countryman direct from the Egyptian league rather than waiting for him to prove himself somewhere else in Europe first.

Adel, who turned 21 in April and has been a regular for Egypt internationally at the youth levels, has a single senior cap to his name and had seven goals and five assists in 30 appearances for his club last season with a goal involvement every 173 minutes.