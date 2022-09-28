Liverpool Battle Chelsea for Dundee United Teenager

According to The Daily Record, Liverpool FC and Chelsea are engaged in a battle to sign Dundee United’s promising 15-year-old midfielder Alan Domeracki. He only turns 16 next month. And yes, I have used the generic picture of our training academy because Getty Images has no picture of him on file.

Domeracki only signed his first professional deal at Dundee United in June but has recently visited the training grounds of both Premier League clubs. He is a product of the Scottish FA’s performance school programme at St John’s in Dundee and plays central midfield.

In the wake of Brexit, Liverpool have seemed to embrace the signing of young talent from Scotland and Ireland, with Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak and Trent Kone-Doherty all signed in the past year. Meanwhile, Chelsea have their own history with Scottish talent, having raided Rangers for Billy Gilmour back in 2017.

We’ll find out where young Alan will ply his trade soon, and fingers crossed, the Liverpool Academy will have another promising talent in its ranks soon.