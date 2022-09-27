Liverpool Transfer Target Konrad Laimer Has “Always Been Fan”

Liverpool made a late summer move for RB Leipzig 25-year-old midfielder Konrad Laimer but the Bundesliga club were unwilling to deal—to England and also domestically, with Bayern Munich reportedly also trying to sign him.

Now into the final year of his contract, he’s expected to move on a free next summer, and Bayern Munich are widely regarded as favourites for his signature. Liverpool, though, aren’t out of the running, and the player says he’s always been a fan.

“I’m generally a football fan,” Laimer, currently sidelined by an ankle injury, said this week when asked about the Reds’ interest in him over the summer. “I generally like watching the Premier League. I’ve always been a Liverpool fan.”

Previous comments from the player suggested the biggest stumbling block to the player making the switch to England last summer might have been the lateness of the Reds’ push to sign him, with Laimer wanting to avoid making a “hasty” decision.

The biggest stumbling block in him joining Bayern, on the other hand, may have been a resistance on the part of Leipzig to sell within Germany—even if refusing to do so makes it likely that he will now join the Bavarians on a free.

“I would have been ready to take a new step,” he noted. “It didn’t work because the go-ahead from Leipzig didn’t come. They quickly said it’s not possible. On the one hand, that’s nice because you’re an important player. But it’s also difficult.

“There were a lot of discussions, a lot of thinking, a lot of reflection. I’ve been in Leipzig for five years and I feel good. Now it will be a year longer and then we will see what happens. I don’t think a club like that comes knocking every summer.”

If Bayern do, as expected, soon come knocking again then it does seem they will be favourites for Laimer’s signature. It’s clear, though, that Liverpool would get consideration—and might become favourites if Bayern have other priorities.