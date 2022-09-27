Rumour Mongering: Brighton Expecting Bids for Moises Caicedo in January

Over the summer, with Liverpool seemingly in need of midfield reinforcements, one of the names most strongly linked with a move to Anfield was Brighton & Hove Albion’s 20-year-old Ecuador international Moises Caicedo.

In the end, Brighton’s resistance to selling the player they signed from Independiente del Valle in January of 2021 and the player being focused on changing agent over the summer meant there was no deal to be done—for Liverpool or other rumoured suitors Chelsea and Manchester United.

Now, though, there are rumours that Brighton are full expecting a bid or bids for the player in January. That’s the story from CBS’ Ben Jacobs, at least, who further says that £50M is what it would take potentially get a deal for him done.

However, even if true there have been suggestions over the years that Liverpool might not be Caicedo’s top choice in England, with the player in the past making positive comments to The Athletic about Chelsea’s interest and having said that he grew up a United fan.

Still, whatever happens in January, given the level of interest, it seems likely that Caicedo won’t be playing for Brighton for all that much longer, and the Reds are very much known admirers of the rising midfield star.