Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Target Keïta as Bellingham Replacement

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta arrived at the club as one of the best statistical midfielders in Europe. Four seasons later, and it’s fair to say the Reds haven’t seen much of the player they thought they were signing.

Between frequent injuries and inconsistent form, Keïta has rarely been at his best since making the switch from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Still, he remains a hugely talented player—and a player whose contract is winding down.

In recent days, there have been rumours that he is nearing a new deal with Liverpool that would keep him with the Reds beyond the current season. And countering that there have also been rumours that he’s set to depart.

The departure chatter this week comes out of Germany, where Bild has in recent days claimed that Borussia Dortmund are working behind the scenes to try to secure the signing of Keïta on a free for next summer.

Dortmund look set to lose Jude Bellingham in 2023—whether that’s to Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, or some other side—and the German paper suggest that they see the now 27-year-old Keïta as an ideal replacement.

Whether or not there’s any truth to the chatter, it’s worth acknowledging that over the past summer there were rumours claiming Liverpool was willing to send Keïta to Dortmund as part of a deal to bring in Bellingham in 2022.

It seems strange, then, that with Keïta in the midst of another extended layoff Dortmund are meant to see him as their best option to replace Bellingham next year when there appeared little interest in having him replace Bellingham in this one.

There are also the rumours of Liverpool getting closer to a new deal for Keïta to consider, and regardless where he ends up next season, it will be with the hope he can finally rediscover something resembling form and fitness.