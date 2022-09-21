Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Raise Jude Bellingham Price to €150M

Over the summer, following their failure to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni when the French international chose to join Real Madrid over the Reds, Liverpool were rumoured to have made a push to sign Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

Dortmund had signalled they were unwilling to consider losing a second star in 2022 after seeing Erling Haaland depart for Manchester City, but Liverpool had hoped that an offer of around €100M (£87M) might change their minds.

It didn’t. More than that, The Athletic now claim Dortmund believe the player will be worth €150M (or around £131M) next summer when they would be willing to consider his sale—though they’re said to be prefer to keep him.

Reports in recent months suggested Liverpool were confident of signing Bellingham in 2023, but if the interest of others—including Man United, Chelsea, and Madrid—push the price that high, it’s hard to see a deal getting done.

There’s also the winter World Cup, which could push Bellingham’s stock higher—though it does also seem possible none of the rumoured interested clubs would be willing to go as high as the €150M Dortmund supposedly want.

Regardless, with the Reds in need of a midfield rebuild given their aging and injury-prone core, failing to get Bellingham after waiting a year for him would be seen as a major failure and an indictment of their transfer strategy.