Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Bid for Shakhtar’s Mykhalo Mudryk

According to Italy’s Calcio Mercato, Liverpool FC are amongst a handful of teams interested in Shakhtar Donetsk’s 21-year-old winger Mykhalo Mudryk in the upcoming winter transfer window. The other teams also interested are Arsenal and Sevilla.

The five-capped Ukrainian international is primarily a left winger, preferring to cut in on his right foot. He made seven starts in the Primier Liga (11 appearances), scoring two goals and providing seven assists. This season, he has two goals and three assists in five appearances for Shakhtar, with a memorable trio of goal contributions against RB Leipzig in their opening Champions League game, scoring one and assisting two. He also equalised against Scottish giants, Celtic in their second CL group game.

The price tag being thrown about for Mudryk is a cool £44million, with his contract up only in December 2026. You can never doubt Liverpool’s commitment to snapping up talented youngsters but at that price, the player probably has to contribute significantly in the minutes he gets, and I’ll be surprised if the club makes this move with two to three departures and replacements in the central midfield expected in the summer.