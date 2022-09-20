Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Still Interested In RB Leipzig Midfielder

Despite panic buying Arthur Melo on a season long loan from Juventus, Liverpool are still said to be very much in the hunt for a midfielder this winter. It’s only September, and there’s a whole World Cup in between now and the opening of the January transfer window. That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating or journalists from, well, speculating but with sketchy anonymous sources.

Much has been made of Melo’s lack of playing time, even though he’d been brought in specifically because Jürgen Klopp needed immediate support. Rumours are flying that Melo’s loan may be terminated early, leaving room for another new recruit that Klopp is happier with.

One such player linked is RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer. Laimer’s name was thrown around this past summer as well, but Liverpool didn’t not follow through with this. The Reds are said to be very interested in young Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. However, the valuation on the talented player is quite high, reportedly topping £104 million. The comparatively cheaper price of £25 million for the Austrian international might sweeten the pot for Liverpool and give Laimer the edge, if indeed they are planning to look into buying another player.