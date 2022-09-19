Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Mykhaylo Mudryk Race

Liverpool are in the midst of a month without Premier League football due to fixture postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and face another two weeks with no football of any kind due to the international break.

That means that already there’s not much out there for Liverpool fans. Aside, that is, from poorly sourced transfer chatter. Because there’s always poorly sourced transfer chatter. And this week, we see an entirely new name in the mix: Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian international has been linked with everyone from Juventus to Real Madrid to Arsenal to Newcastle in recent weeks. So why not add Liverpool to the mix? It would be the obvious move for an agent trying to drum up transfer interest.

In light of which, we’re inclined to be more than a little skeptical. Still, the 21-year-old left winger does look a promising player, having scored two goals and three assists in five games so far this season—with the two goals coming in Shakhtar’s Champions League games against Celtic and RB Leipzig.

Last season saw Mudryk break into the first team, playing 19 times while scoring twice and assisting nine times in a season ended prematurely by Russia’s invasion, which has forced Shakhtar to play their home games at Kyiv’s NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium this season.

Regardless who’s being linked, Shakhtar are said to want around £30M for the player, who over the summer—and before the likes of Juventus and Madrid and Liverpool were added to the rumour mix—was linked with Everton and Brentford.