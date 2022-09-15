 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race

Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund took on Manchester City on Wednesday, giving the English press an excuse to speculate about his future.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action.

On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English press discussing Bellingham’s future, with The Independent bringing the good news for Reds fans and casting them as favourites.

The Mail counter with the bad news, suggesting City could be considering entering the Bellingham race. Presumably because he scored against them. There’s also always previously-linked Real Madrid to worry about.

To call any of this news is probably a stretch, of course. Despite the small wave of stories and the associated transfer chatter as a result of Dortmund facing City , nothing about the situation appears to have materially changed.

It’s a known that Liverpool see Bellingham as their top target for next summer. By most accounts they’re at least mild favourites—and quite possibly more than that. But then an awful lot can change in ten to twelve months.

