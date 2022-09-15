Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Lead Jude Bellingham Race

On Wednesday night, Borussia Dortmund and Jude Bellingham took on Manchester City, with the rumoured Liverpool target scoring the German side’s lone goal in a 2-1 defeat in Champions League group stage action.

On Thursday morning, as if reminded of his existence, multiple stories popped up in the English press discussing Bellingham’s future, with The Independent bringing the good news for Reds fans and casting them as favourites.

The Mail counter with the bad news, suggesting City could be considering entering the Bellingham race. Presumably because he scored against them. There’s also always previously-linked Real Madrid to worry about.

To call any of this news is probably a stretch, of course. Despite the small wave of stories and the associated transfer chatter as a result of Dortmund facing City , nothing about the situation appears to have materially changed.

It’s a known that Liverpool see Bellingham as their top target for next summer. By most accounts they’re at least mild favourites—and quite possibly more than that. But then an awful lot can change in ten to twelve months.