Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in PSV Star

We’re past the summer transfer window and should be talking about this weekend’s match against Wolves (a crushing loss for Liverpool after the referee refused to give a blatant penalty to us, Klopp is once again deeply frustrated by the performance but is focused on the next game because it’s useless to dwell), but that old Smiths song finally came true and we’re back to discussing transfer rumours.

This weekend it’s about PSV Eindhoven star Ibrahim Sangare and Liverpool getting in on the battle to sign him. The midfielder is currently being courted by AC Milan, West Ham, and Manchester United, and comes with a reported £31m buyout clause should he choose to move in the summer. His current contract with PSG is thought to run through 2027.

For Liverpool, it’s not a terrible move to bolster a midfield that has definitely shown the effects of injuries and general tiredness this season, but it’s unclear whether this stated interest is based in reality or if Liverpool are just another team thrown into the mix to raise interest in Sangare (presumably by his agents). The fact that the report comes from Italian publication, calciomercato, doesn’t really help either.

We’ll have to make transfers this summer no matter what and Sangare seems like he’d be a decent fit for the team. But whether or not this is even a bit likely remains to be seen.