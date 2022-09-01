 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Reject Southampton Nat Phillips Approach

Phillips appears likely to stay at Anfield for at least the first half of the season with Liverpool reluctant to lose their emergency defensive cover.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After suffering a major defensive injury crisis two seasons ago and beginning the 2022-23 season with a midfield injury crisis, Liverpool appear hesitant to sign off on the departure of what depth options they currently have.

That’s the story on deadline day from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who says Liverpool were not convinced by Southampton’s attempts to do a deal for centre half Nat Phillips with the Reds preferring to keep him at the club at least until January.

It’s an understandable stance given their recent injury issues—and while the focus this season so far has been on midfield depth, centre halves Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté have also missed most of August due to knocks.

Until that happened, there had been a desire on the part of both club and player to find a home for Phillips for at least the coming season where he might get the playing he likely won’t as fifth choice for Jürgen Klopp’s men.

It appears, though, that in the end the risk of again being caught with no established centre half options—particularly with the current midfield injury issues added to the mix—won the day and as a result it means Phillips will stay.

